India Celebrates 11 Years of Empowering Nari Shakti under Modi's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in India's journey towards development, focusing on the transformative role of women in society. Over the last 11 years, women-led initiatives have been at the forefront, driving India's progress and setting new standards in education, business, and more.

Modi emphasized key government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jan Dhan accounts, and Ujjwala Yojana that have fundamentally redefined women's roles across the nation. These programs have not only enhanced women's dignity and financial inclusion but empowered them at grassroots levels.

Highlighting the achievements of Nari Shakti, the Prime Minister mentioned various successes, including MUDRA loans for women entrepreneurs and the provision of housing in their names. He reiterated the importance of gender equality initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, inspiring women to excel in diverse sectors from science to the armed forces.

