Left Menu

Modi's Niti Shastra: A Testament to Legal Transformation Under NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds 'Modi's Niti Shastra,' a book by Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, celebrating 11 years of legal reforms under Prime Minister Modi. The book captures the reshaping of India's legal framework, focusing on new legislation, governance philosophy, and socio-economic growth during Modi's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:58 IST
Modi's Niti Shastra: A Testament to Legal Transformation Under NDA
Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has heralded the release of 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster,' a publication he describes as 'a matter of abundant joy' coinciding with the NDA government's 11-year milestone. Shah underscored the book's extensive analysis of India's legal transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing sweeping reforms that have reshaped the nation's legislative framework.

Authored by Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, a prominent Senior Advocate, the book meticulously documents significant legal milestones and transformations during Modi's leadership. It highlights the strengthening of judicial accountability and focuses on key achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the repeal of colonial statutes, portraying a more responsive legal system.

Exploring pillars like 'Global Legal Torchbearer' and 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,' the book discusses how Modi's initiatives integrate citizen welfare with cultural restoration. Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal commends the work, noting Modi's strategic vision in fostering a contemporary and effective legal environment in India.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025