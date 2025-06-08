Modi's Niti Shastra: A Testament to Legal Transformation Under NDA
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds 'Modi's Niti Shastra,' a book by Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, celebrating 11 years of legal reforms under Prime Minister Modi. The book captures the reshaping of India's legal framework, focusing on new legislation, governance philosophy, and socio-economic growth during Modi's tenure.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has heralded the release of 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster,' a publication he describes as 'a matter of abundant joy' coinciding with the NDA government's 11-year milestone. Shah underscored the book's extensive analysis of India's legal transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing sweeping reforms that have reshaped the nation's legislative framework.
Authored by Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, a prominent Senior Advocate, the book meticulously documents significant legal milestones and transformations during Modi's leadership. It highlights the strengthening of judicial accountability and focuses on key achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the repeal of colonial statutes, portraying a more responsive legal system.
Exploring pillars like 'Global Legal Torchbearer' and 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,' the book discusses how Modi's initiatives integrate citizen welfare with cultural restoration. Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal commends the work, noting Modi's strategic vision in fostering a contemporary and effective legal environment in India.
