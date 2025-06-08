Supriya Sule Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Election Rigging Allegations

In a bold defense of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule stood firm against criticisms by the Election Commission of India. Sule emphasized the importance of free expression in a democracy, stating that diverse opinions are crucial for a robust political system. She highlighted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also exercised his right to respond publicly. Sule pointed out that Gandhi's criticisms stemmed from a lack of responses from the Election Commission to his numerous correspondences.

Addressing local concerns, Sule highlighted the persistent waterlogging issue plaguing Hinjawadi IT Park. She noted that rapid development had clogged natural water flow, resulting in significant infrastructural challenges. Sule attributed these problems to the construction on water drains, a matter she has reportedly contested with the government for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's accusations of election rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections have stirred political waters. He published an article detailing systematic electoral manipulations, including biased panel selections, inflated voter rolls, and strategic bogus voting. Gandhi expressed concerns about these practices undermining democratic institutions and eroding public confidence in election outcomes.

