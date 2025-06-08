Empowering Women: India's Decade-Long Journey Under Modi Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of women's empowerment in India's growth, marking a societal shift where women are now recognized as central to national development. The BJP-led NDA government highlighted its achievements in fostering women's roles over 11 years, releasing a comprehensive book illustrating these changes.

As the NDA completes 11 years in power, the book spotlights transformational schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. These initiatives reflect an inclusive approach, providing women with health, educational, housing, digital, and financial opportunities, evolving 'Nari Shakti' into a national mission for dignity and self-reliance.

Historically, Indian women faced systemic barriers. However, under Modi's leadership since 2014, a historic transformation has seen women become active change-makers, leading businesses, breaking scientific, defense, and sports barriers. Their empowerment is seen as essential not just for social reform but as a strategic imperative for India's inclusive growth.

