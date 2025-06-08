Left Menu

Airtel Leads Charge Against Digital Fraud with Collaborative Initiatives

Telecom giant Airtel is spearheading efforts to combat digital fraud by collaborating with over 40 banks, the RBI, and NPCI. The initiative aims to create a repository of malicious financial domains to proactively block fraud. Joint awareness campaigns and workshops are also proposed to enhance digital safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Airtel has initiated a comprehensive campaign against digital fraud, engaging more than 40 banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The goal is to establish a collaborative framework that addresses the increasing threat of online scams.

Airtel has suggested creating a shared database of malicious financial domains to block these sites proactively. By doing so, the telecom giant aims to construct a robust, multi-layered defense system against digital fraud, particularly in the sphere of online transactions.

Additionally, Airtel is advocating for public education campaigns to raise awareness of digital fraud tactics. They have also discussed with NPCI to strengthen India's digital payment systems, ensuring a safer environment for online consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

