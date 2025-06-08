Left Menu

Tragic Case: Nine-Year-Old Girl's Death Highlights Urgent Call for Justice

A nine-year-old girl was found dead in Delhi, suspected to be a victim of sexual assault. Arriving at the hospital without vital signs, doctors noticed profuse bleeding from her private parts. The police are investigating, and a case has been filed under relevant sections of the law.

A heart-wrenching incident has unfolded in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, where a nine-year-old girl was found dead. Doctors at the receiving hospital reported that the child was brought in with no pulse or heartbeat, and her clothing was soaked in blood.

According to Dr. Aleena Saifi, the girl was brought to their facility around 8:15 PM. She was unresponsive, and an examination revealed profuse bleeding from her private parts without other visible injuries, leading to an immediate referral to a higher-level medical center.

Police confirmed that the girl's father took her to JPC Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The case was registered following a call reporting a sexual assault. A crime scene investigation is underway, and a case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

