Tragic Case: Nine-Year-Old Girl's Death Highlights Urgent Call for Justice

A heart-wrenching incident has unfolded in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, where a nine-year-old girl was found dead. Doctors at the receiving hospital reported that the child was brought in with no pulse or heartbeat, and her clothing was soaked in blood.

According to Dr. Aleena Saifi, the girl was brought to their facility around 8:15 PM. She was unresponsive, and an examination revealed profuse bleeding from her private parts without other visible injuries, leading to an immediate referral to a higher-level medical center.

Police confirmed that the girl's father took her to JPC Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The case was registered following a call reporting a sexual assault. A crime scene investigation is underway, and a case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)