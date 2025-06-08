Uttar Pradesh's Massive Irrigation Overhaul: Transforming Agriculture and Flood Management

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the completion of 29 major irrigation projects over the past eight years, bringing substantial benefits to the state's farming community. According to an official statement, this initiative has directly impacted 43,53,850 farmers and increased irrigation capacity by 19,11,231 hectares.

The government highlighted that the completed projects, including the Saryu Canal National Project and Bansagar Canal Project, signify significant progress in enhancing agricultural productivity and flood management. These projects are also crucial in fortifying the state's water conservation efforts.

The completed projects have positively affected farmers in numerous districts, such as Mahoba, Gorakhpur, Amethi, and Raebareli, among others. Alongside these major projects, 16 medium and six small-scale irrigation projects have also been finalized, further strengthening the region's agricultural infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)