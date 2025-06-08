Tripura CM Manik Saha's Empowering Initiatives Transform Tea Worker Lives

In a landmark initiative to uplift marginalized communities, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a series of welfare schemes at the Tufania Lunga Tea Garden in Bamutiya. Part of the 'Chief Minister Tea Worker Welfare Scheme,' these initiatives aim to enhance the living conditions of tea garden workers and their families.

Among the measures taken, CM Saha distributed land pattas to 82 tea worker families, providing them with legal ownership of their homes and ensuring long-term stability. He also rolled out awareness campaigns, including a drug-free rally, reinforcing the government's stance against substance abuse in the area.

The inauguration included health and legal aid camps set up to deliver critical services to the workers. A blood donation camp was organized to stress the civic duty of voluntary donation, with Chief Minister Saha engaging with donors and promoting community participation in these critical life-saving activities.

To encourage economic upliftment, agricultural tools were distributed to workers, aimed at boosting farming productivity. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to the holistic development of the tea garden community. CM Saha's active involvement underscores his administration's dedication to social welfare and empowering communities in Tripura.

Expressing their gratitude, beneficiary Piyari Tati said she was overwhelmed with joy upon receiving a new house, praising Chief Minister Saha for his generosity. Another beneficiary, Biplab Sarkar, proudly acknowledged the gift of a power trailer for farming, expressing sincere thanks to the Chief Minister for this valuable assistance.