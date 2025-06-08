Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Unity and Strength

General Upendra Dwivedi lauds Operation Sindoor for its precision and impact, representing India's unity and strategic prowess. Speaking on 'Ibex Tarana,' a new community radio for Garhwal, he highlighted the operation's significance and the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding the nation. The radio station aims to empower and connect the Garhwal region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:24 IST
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated 'Ibex Tarana' (Photo/X@ADGPI). Image Credit: ANI
General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, has praised Operation Sindoor as a compelling demonstration of India's unity and confidence. In the inaugural episode of 'Ibex Tarana,' a community radio station catering to the Garhwal region, General Dwivedi underlined the operation's successful execution, showcasing the Indian Army's disciplined and responsible approach.

General Dwivedi emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military reaction but an embodiment of India's resolve. He noted the government's strategic support and the nation's trust, stating, "We eliminated nine terrorist bases without civilian harm, proving the Army's power and responsibility." The operation was lauded as a strategic and effective counter-terrorism action.

During the launch of 'Ibex Tarana' in Joshimath, the General expressed pride in the Army's meticulous planning and execution of Operation Sindoor, recognizing the soldiers' valor and restraint. The radio station, established by the Indian Army, is set to empower the Garhwal region, enhancing cultural heritage and information dissemination for both locals and visitors.

