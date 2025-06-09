Left Menu

Assam Flood Crisis: Rising Death Toll Amid Gradual Improvement

Assam faces floods and landslides, with the death toll reaching 26 this year. Though conditions improve, 2.60 lakh people remain affected. Relief efforts persist as Chief Minister Sarma visits impacted areas, assuring government support. Kaziranga National Park sees wildlife casualties amidst ongoing crises.

Visuals from flood hit Assam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Floods and landslides in Assam have claimed three additional lives, pushing the death toll to 26 this year, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Of these, 20 fatalities are attributed to floods and six to landslides. The situation, however, shows signs of improvement as water levels recede in several regions.

The tragic drowning of three children in Kamalpur highlights the ongoing danger, even as the state's flood conditions gradually ameliorate. Presently, nearly 260,000 individuals across 11 districts, including Hailakandi and Kamrup, are affected. Sribhumi alone reports over 162,000 people grappling with the impact, a significant portion of the affected population.

With 741 villages still submerged, 31,000 displaced residents are taking refuge in 130 relief camps. The Kaharinga National Park reports animal casualties, prompting rescue efforts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his district visits, pledged comprehensive government aid to restore normalcy post-floods, reassuring victims of ongoing support.

