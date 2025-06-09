Left Menu

Forging Green Pathways: DDEL Pioneers Green Hydrogen Initiatives in Collaboration with Clean-Tech Innovator

DDEL teams up with International Clean-Tech Partner to launch modular hydrogen systems in India and Thailand, entering the green hydrogen market. The partnership leverages Clean-Tech's hydrogen technologies and DDEL's manufacturing and execution prowess. Green hydrogen aims to significantly impact the energy transition of both countries.

Engineering solutions company DDEL has announced a strategic collaboration with International Clean-Tech Partner to install modular hydrogen production systems in India and Thailand. This step marks DDEL's significant foray into the thriving green hydrogen sector.

The agreement, recently formalized, will see the two companies working together to co-develop, bid on, and execute projects for Green Hydrogen Production Systems. Combining Clean-Tech's expertise in hydrogen technologies, such as electrolysers and purification systems, with DDEL's manufacturing capabilities, they aim to achieve ultra-pure hydrogen production.

Chairman & Managing Director of DDEL, Krishan Lalit Bansal, expressed confidence that this partnership would significantly advance green hydrogen ambitions, thus playing a crucial role in the energy transition in India and Thailand.

