11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Era of Change

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11 years of leadership, characterized by transformative governance and a focus on development that is centered around the people. In a statement released on social media platform X, Gupta highlighted the progress made under Modi, describing it as a strong step towards a developed nation.

Gupta emphasized the widespread impact of welfare schemes implemented by Modi's government, saying that every sector, from agriculture to defense, benefited from strengthened policies and dreams realized. She highlighted initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and the Gaganyaan mission as pivotal in driving India's self-reliance and global leadership.

To mark this milestone, the Union government released an extensive e-book, chronicling achievements across sectors, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's commitment to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development. It credits the administration for revolutionizing public service through the implementation of the JAM Trinity, advancing environmental protection, and reasserting India's standing on the global stage with initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

