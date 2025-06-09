Left Menu

11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Era of Change

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises PM Modi's 11 years in office as transformative for India's governance and development, highlighting key initiatives like Digital India and Make in India. An e-book documents the administration's achievements in enhancing infrastructure, public service delivery, and economic management, portraying a new, self-reliant India on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:12 IST
11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Era of Change
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11 years of leadership, characterized by transformative governance and a focus on development that is centered around the people. In a statement released on social media platform X, Gupta highlighted the progress made under Modi, describing it as a strong step towards a developed nation.

Gupta emphasized the widespread impact of welfare schemes implemented by Modi's government, saying that every sector, from agriculture to defense, benefited from strengthened policies and dreams realized. She highlighted initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and the Gaganyaan mission as pivotal in driving India's self-reliance and global leadership.

To mark this milestone, the Union government released an extensive e-book, chronicling achievements across sectors, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's commitment to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development. It credits the administration for revolutionizing public service through the implementation of the JAM Trinity, advancing environmental protection, and reasserting India's standing on the global stage with initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025