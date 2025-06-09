Left Menu

Financial Markets React to U.S.-China Trade Talks and Job Data

Asian markets saw a boost following positive U.S. jobs data, ahead of U.S.-China trade talks in London. Despite worries of U.S. social unrest, optimism led Chinese shares higher. Focus now shifts to upcoming U.S. inflation data, with the Federal Reserve's policy decision looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:16 IST
Asian markets experienced an upswing on Monday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The positive economic indicators offset some concerns about President Trump's variable tariff strategy, ahead of pivotal U.S.-China trade talks in London.

Australia's markets were closed for a holiday, but Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.9%. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan climbed 0.7%. However, expectations for Euro Stoxx 50 futures pointed to a decline, while U.S. stock futures, specifically the S&P 500 e-minis, fell 0.2%.

Despite the potential for social unrest concerning Trump's immigration policies, which prompted the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, the optimism surrounding trade boosted Chinese shares. Attention now turns to U.S. inflation data, ahead of the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy decision.

