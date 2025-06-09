Left Menu

Maharashtra Commemorates 352nd Anniversary of Shivaji's Coronation

Maharashtra celebrates the 352nd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Key events include a ceremony at Raigad Fort attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Enhanced security and state-wide events mark the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:38 IST
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra marked the 352nd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation with a series of events, underscoring the historical significance of this date for the state and the nation. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the celebrations, highlighting the ceremonial activities at Raigad Fort.

The Raigad Superintendent of Police, Aanchal Dalal, emphasized the preparedness for the event, noting the deployment of 800 police personnel to ensure smooth proceedings. Traffic modifications and a shuttle bus service were implemented to manage the influx of visitors attending the celebrations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train from Mumbai, coinciding with the Shiv Rajyabhishek celebrations. The train aims to promote tourism by visiting significant sites associated with Shivaji Maharaj over a six-day journey, enhancing the cultural reverence for the historical figure.

