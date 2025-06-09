Transcontinental Finance: A Dynamic Partnership in Global Wealth Management

Quantel Asset Management, a leading AI-powered wealth advisory firm in New York, has joined forces with Sincere Syndication, a private investment and family office from Chennai, to broaden international investment options. The strategic partnership aims to enhance the cross-border investment landscape, particularly catering to clients in the U.S. and India.

The collaboration harmonizes the prowess of both companies, ensuring streamlined and research-backed access to an array of global assets. This alliance empowers clients to benefit from regulated financial products, portfolio advisory services, and custom investment strategies that address cross-border needs, with a particular emphasis on catering to NRIs, HNIs, and global family offices.

With India on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025, according to the IMF, the partnership is timely, offering U.S. clients access to Portfolio Management Services and insights into the Indian market ecosystem. Conversely, Indian clients stand to gain from Quantel's AI-driven platform and U.S.-compliant asset allocation, ensuring a structured entry into U.S. markets.