Left Menu

Transcontinental Finance: A Dynamic Partnership in Global Wealth Management

Quantel Asset Management and Sincere Syndication have formed a strategic partnership to expand cross-border investment solutions, especially for clients in the U.S. and India. This collaboration leverages advanced technology and market insights, providing tailored investment strategies and seamless access to diverse global assets for NRIs, HNIs, and global family offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:28 IST
Transcontinental Finance: A Dynamic Partnership in Global Wealth Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quantel Asset Management, a leading AI-powered wealth advisory firm in New York, has joined forces with Sincere Syndication, a private investment and family office from Chennai, to broaden international investment options. The strategic partnership aims to enhance the cross-border investment landscape, particularly catering to clients in the U.S. and India.

The collaboration harmonizes the prowess of both companies, ensuring streamlined and research-backed access to an array of global assets. This alliance empowers clients to benefit from regulated financial products, portfolio advisory services, and custom investment strategies that address cross-border needs, with a particular emphasis on catering to NRIs, HNIs, and global family offices.

With India on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025, according to the IMF, the partnership is timely, offering U.S. clients access to Portfolio Management Services and insights into the Indian market ecosystem. Conversely, Indian clients stand to gain from Quantel's AI-driven platform and U.S.-compliant asset allocation, ensuring a structured entry into U.S. markets.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025