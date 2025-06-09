Tragic Discoveries: Decomposed Body in Delhi Bus and IIT Student Death

A gruesome discovery was made on Monday morning at the Nand Nagri bus stand in Delhi, as police uncovered the partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old bus helper from a locked tourist bus. Early reports indicated blood oozing from the bus and a disturbing stench reported by local passersby.

Upon arrival, authorities identified the deceased as Shiva, a resident of Gamri, whose body was found face down in the front left stairwell of the bus, with indications of a head injury. Investigators initially suspect an accidental fall due to the bus being locked from the inside, while forensic examinations are underway.

Separately, Delhi witnessed another tragedy as an IIT student was discovered dead in his hostel room, locked from the inside. Fire services intervened to open the door, whereupon the 2nd-year Biomechanical Engineering student was found unresponsive on the bed, declared dead by campus doctors. Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)