Left Menu

Tragic Discoveries: Decomposed Body in Delhi Bus and IIT Student Death

Police found a 32-year-old bus helper's decomposed body in a locked Delhi bus, hinting at an accidental fall. Meanwhile, a 2nd-year IIT Delhi student was discovered dead in his hostel room under mysterious circumstances, sparking separate investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:25 IST
Tragic Discoveries: Decomposed Body in Delhi Bus and IIT Student Death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery was made on Monday morning at the Nand Nagri bus stand in Delhi, as police uncovered the partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old bus helper from a locked tourist bus. Early reports indicated blood oozing from the bus and a disturbing stench reported by local passersby.

Upon arrival, authorities identified the deceased as Shiva, a resident of Gamri, whose body was found face down in the front left stairwell of the bus, with indications of a head injury. Investigators initially suspect an accidental fall due to the bus being locked from the inside, while forensic examinations are underway.

Separately, Delhi witnessed another tragedy as an IIT student was discovered dead in his hostel room, locked from the inside. Fire services intervened to open the door, whereupon the 2nd-year Biomechanical Engineering student was found unresponsive on the bed, declared dead by campus doctors. Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025