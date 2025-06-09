Power Restored: Vital Line Back in Operation for Maharashtra Villages

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored power to several villages in Shahapur taluka on Monday morning, following a disruption caused by a broken high-pressure power line that fell into the Vaitarna riverbed.

MSEDCL reported that the line, crucial for supplying electricity to Asangaon, was damaged by strong winds on June 8. The breakage led to the line falling into the Vaitarna riverbed, complicating repair efforts due to the river's depth.

With assistance from the Shahapur lifeguard team, the power supply was reinstated to the affected areas, including critical feeder lines for the pumping station delivering drinking water to Asangaon and nearby villages like Shahapur, Khutghar, and Cherpoli.

(With inputs from agencies.)