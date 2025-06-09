Left Menu

Power Restored: Vital Line Back in Operation for Maharashtra Villages

MSEDCL successfully reinstated electricity to Shahapur villages after strong winds toppled a crucial high-pressure power line into the Vaitarna riverbed. The line, essential for pumping water to Asangaon and other localities, was repaired despite challenges, including a deep riverbed. Restoration was aided by the Shahapur lifeguard team.

Power Restored: Vital Line Back in Operation for Maharashtra Villages
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored power to several villages in Shahapur taluka on Monday morning, following a disruption caused by a broken high-pressure power line that fell into the Vaitarna riverbed.

MSEDCL reported that the line, crucial for supplying electricity to Asangaon, was damaged by strong winds on June 8. The breakage led to the line falling into the Vaitarna riverbed, complicating repair efforts due to the river's depth.

With assistance from the Shahapur lifeguard team, the power supply was reinstated to the affected areas, including critical feeder lines for the pumping station delivering drinking water to Asangaon and nearby villages like Shahapur, Khutghar, and Cherpoli.

