Mystery Deepens in Indore Couple Case: Key Arrests Made

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the Indore couple case, involving the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Meghalaya SIT Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor confirmed two head injuries on the victim. Arrests were made in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST
SIT Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have made significant headway in the Indore couple case, arresting four suspects, as per a statement made by Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor on Monday. Kharkongor revealed that post-mortem findings showed the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, sustained two head injuries from a sharp weapon.

The arrested individuals include Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Akash Rajput. Efforts are now underway to formally apprehend Sonam, Rakhuvanshi's wife, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. SIT Chief Kharkongor indicated police will secure transit remand to bring all suspects to Shillong for further questioning.

SIT Chief and East Khasi Hills SP, Kharkongor, spoke to ANI about the logistical challenges faced, stating, "Our first hurdle was the difficult terrain and weather, but we have located Raja's body, filed murder charges, and started the probe. The case involves intricate dynamics, as observed in the strained relationship between Raja and Sonam, under investigation."

(With inputs from agencies.)

