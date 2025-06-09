Mystery Deepens in Indore Couple Case: Key Arrests Made

Authorities have made significant headway in the Indore couple case, arresting four suspects, as per a statement made by Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor on Monday. Kharkongor revealed that post-mortem findings showed the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, sustained two head injuries from a sharp weapon.

The arrested individuals include Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Akash Rajput. Efforts are now underway to formally apprehend Sonam, Rakhuvanshi's wife, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. SIT Chief Kharkongor indicated police will secure transit remand to bring all suspects to Shillong for further questioning.

SIT Chief and East Khasi Hills SP, Kharkongor, spoke to ANI about the logistical challenges faced, stating, "Our first hurdle was the difficult terrain and weather, but we have located Raja's body, filed murder charges, and started the probe. The case involves intricate dynamics, as observed in the strained relationship between Raja and Sonam, under investigation."

(With inputs from agencies.)