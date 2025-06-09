Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Condemns Naxalite Attack on Senior Officer

In a tragic incident on Monday, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh expressed deep sorrow over the death of ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, succumbed to injuries from a Naxalite-triggered pressure IED blast. The explosion occurred near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road in Sukma district.

Singh denounced the attack, calling it a "cowardly act by the Naxals," thereby highlighting the severity of the situation which has resulted in the death of a senior police officer for the first time since 2009. Meanwhile, IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, reported that several other officers and jawans sustained injuries from the blast.

ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty, aiming to thwart potential Naxalite incidents in response to a call for Bharat Bandh by CPI (M) on June 10. As efforts are underway to transfer him to a higher medical center amidst his critical condition, the Konta Hospital continues to treat the remaining injured personnel, who are now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)