Indian Army Poised for Major Air Defence Upgrade with QRSAM Acquisition

In a significant move to enhance India's air defence capabilities, the Defence Ministry is poised to approve the acquisition of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system for the Indian Army. This multi-crore deal, worth Rs 30,000 crore, aims to fortify the nation's defences, especially along the strategic western and northern borders.

Defence officials have confirmed that the proposal involves procuring three regiments of the indigenous QRSAM, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These highly mobile systems are designed to search, track, and engage targets even while on the move, ensuring robust protection against aerial threats.

The new acquisition is expected to complement existing air defence systems like the MRSAM and Akash, further boosting the Army's readiness. With the Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled for late June, the Indian Army anticipates a strengthened defence posture against potential threats from neighboring adversaries.