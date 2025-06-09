Court Grants Bail to Differently Abled Accused in Delhi Robbery Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday granted bail to Alam, a differently abled individual accused of robbery. The incident, involving the theft of an iPhone and cash from a man near the New Delhi Railway station, occurred in a battery rickshaw late at night on April 24-25, 2025.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Bharti Beniwal sanctioned bail for Alam against a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of the same amount. The complaint, registered by one Adil at Kamla Market Police Station, also names Arvind, another differently abled individual, as a co-accused. Both were charged under sections 309(4)/3(5) of the BNS Act and arrested near Ram Leela ground.

The prosecution alleges that the victim, intoxicated during the incident, was given sedative-laced water rendering him unconscious. He was subsequently beaten and robbed. Advocate Govind Sharma, representing the accused, contended false implications as his client remained in custody since April 26, 2025. The prosecution contested the bail, underscoring the severity of the charges and the risk of absconding. (ANI)