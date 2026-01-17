VinFast India Accelerates EV Expansion with New Models

Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast India is set to launch three new models and expand its sales infrastructure in the country, according to CEO Tapan Ghosh. He revealed plans to introduce a premium seven-seater MPV designed for both family and commercial use, reflecting the company's vision for EV adoption in India.

Ghosh emphasized that the new models are crafted around real usage patterns and aim to provide premium value to price-conscious consumers. VinFast's focus is on safety, reliability, and long-term value, rather than following trends, ensuring sustained brand loyalty over time.

The company plans to expand its showroom presence from 35 to 75 across India by 2026, including deeper penetration into Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Alongside expanding its showroom network, VinFast will collaborate with Vingroup to enhance charging infrastructure and electric ride-hailing solutions, promoting broader EV adoption.

