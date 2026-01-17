Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Punjab Highway
Five Gujarat residents tragically lost their lives in a highway accident near Gurthari village in Punjab. The victims were traveling from Bathinda to Dabwali when their SUV collided with a road divider. Among the deceased was a female Gujarat police constable, Amita.
- Country:
- India
Five residents of Gujarat, including a female constable, lost their lives in a devastating accident on a Punjab highway on Saturday. The incident occurred on a national highway near Gurthari village in Bathinda district, police reported.
The victims, traveling in a sports utility vehicle from Bathinda to the Dabwali area, struck a road divider, resulting in their deaths. They were immediately transported to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where they were declared deceased upon arrival.
The deceased, aged 25 to 30, have been identified as Satish, Bharat, Arjun, Janak, and Amita, the latter serving as a constable in Gujarat police. Authorities have informed the families of the victims, and the bodies have been forwarded to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda for post-mortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Steps Up After Prayer Group Assault
Himachal Pradesh Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Shimla
Mystery of Zubeen Garg's Death: A Legal Battle Unfolds
Court Clears Former MP Kirip Chaliha of Negligence Charges in Worker’s Death Case
Major Drug Bust in Kullu: Police Arrest Trio in Heroin Haul