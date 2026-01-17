Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Punjab Highway

Five residents of Gujarat, including a female constable, lost their lives in a devastating accident on a Punjab highway on Saturday. The incident occurred on a national highway near Gurthari village in Bathinda district, police reported.

The victims, traveling in a sports utility vehicle from Bathinda to the Dabwali area, struck a road divider, resulting in their deaths. They were immediately transported to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where they were declared deceased upon arrival.

The deceased, aged 25 to 30, have been identified as Satish, Bharat, Arjun, Janak, and Amita, the latter serving as a constable in Gujarat police. Authorities have informed the families of the victims, and the bodies have been forwarded to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)