Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Punjab Highway

Five Gujarat residents tragically lost their lives in a highway accident near Gurthari village in Punjab. The victims were traveling from Bathinda to Dabwali when their SUV collided with a road divider. Among the deceased was a female Gujarat police constable, Amita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:18 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Punjab Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five residents of Gujarat, including a female constable, lost their lives in a devastating accident on a Punjab highway on Saturday. The incident occurred on a national highway near Gurthari village in Bathinda district, police reported.

The victims, traveling in a sports utility vehicle from Bathinda to the Dabwali area, struck a road divider, resulting in their deaths. They were immediately transported to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where they were declared deceased upon arrival.

The deceased, aged 25 to 30, have been identified as Satish, Bharat, Arjun, Janak, and Amita, the latter serving as a constable in Gujarat police. Authorities have informed the families of the victims, and the bodies have been forwarded to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026