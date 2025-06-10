Left Menu

Family Claims Innocence in Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: A Closer Look

In the unfolding saga of the Meghalaya murder case, the families of the accused, Raj Kushwaha and Sonam Raghuvanshi, proclaim their innocence amidst police allegations. The case involves a honeymoon trip turned tragic, with Raja Raghuvanshi's murder linked to a suspected contract killing orchestrated by his wife.

10-06-2025
Accused Raj Kushwaha's mother (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a convoluted murder case that has gripped the nation, family members of the accused protest their innocence as police investigations continue. The case centers around the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed by contract killers during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Raj Kushwaha's mother vehemently denied her son's involvement, asserting his innocence during her plea to the authorities. Similarly, Kushwaha's sister insisted her brother was unjustly implicated, emphasizing that he remained at his office and had no part in the crime.

Authorities have detained four suspects, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha. Law enforcement agencies are currently transferring them to Shillong for further questioning, amid revelations that Sonam had earlier surrendered to the police in Bihar. The investigation continues as officials seek an additional suspect.

