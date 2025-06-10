Vaikasi Visakam: A Grand Celebration of Divinity and Tradition in Tamil Nadu

The revered Vaikasi Visakam festival unfolded in vivid splendor at Dindigul's Abirami Amman Temple, drawing thousands of devotees for the annual celebration. Marking Lord Murugan's birth star, the event saw devotees participate in traditional rituals, including a float festival, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's rich religious and cultural heritage.

In Madurai, the air was thick with devotion as priests conducted abhishekams, special poojas, and led processions featuring Lord Murugan's idol in intricately decorated chariots. Temples across the region were filled with worshippers seeking divine blessings, highlighting the festival's significance in the Tamil month of Vaikasi.

Apart from the spiritual offerings, devotees engaged in fasting and carried kavadis as expressions of piety, while cultural performances added a vibrant touch to the festivities. Celebrated over ten days, the Vaikasi Visakam is also a nod to mythological tales of Lord Murugan's valor, drawing worshippers from across South India.