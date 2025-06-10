Left Menu

FSL Director Summoned Over Delay in Kejriwal Defacement Case Report

The Rouse Avenue court has summoned the Forensic Science Laboratory's Director for failing to file a CD report in the defacement case involving former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Despite a previous request, no report has been submitted, prompting the court to order a personal appearance on June 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has taken a firm stance by issuing a notice to the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to appear in person over the non-filing of a crucial report. This development relates to a defacement case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ongoing legal proceedings stem from an FIR filed against Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma, all accused of defacing public property in Dwarka. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has mandated the Director's presence on June 28.

The court's decision follows unfulfilled directives, dating back to a May 23 order for the FSL to examine a CD critical to the case. Despite being duly served with a notice, the FSL Director failed to present the needed report, intensifying the court's demand for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

