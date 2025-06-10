Left Menu

ACME Solar Expands Solar Capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has successfully commissioned an additional 75 MW at its Sikar, Rajasthan solar project. This increases the project's total operational capacity to 240 MW, with an overall company capacity of 2,806.4 MW. The project aims for a full capacity of 300 MW.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has further expanded its renewable energy portfolio by commissioning 75 megawatts at its Sikar project in Rajasthan. This new addition brings the project's total capacity to 240 MW, following an earlier commissioning of 165 MW.

The Sikar solar project by ACME started with a target capacity of 300 MW, and with the latest addition, only 60 MW is pending to reach that goal. ACME's overall operational capacity has now grown to 2,806.4 MW, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy sector.

The company announced these developments on Monday and detailed the steps taken toward expanding its footprint in green energy production. Rajasthan's solar potential continues to attract major investments, showcasing India's advancements in sustainable energy solutions.

