Delhi Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Bribery Case

In a notable development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has framed charges of corruption against three city police officers, including a sub-inspector from the crime branch. The officers, stationed at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, are alleged to have engaged in bribery to prevent arrests.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Shailender Malik, found substantial evidence suggesting a criminal conspiracy among Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kirori Mal, and Head Constable (HC) Sanjay Kumar. HC Sanjay Kumar specifically accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of his colleagues.

These events unfolded following a complaint by Rohit Kumar, alleging that the officers demanded bribes to avoid arresting his friends. The Central Bureau of Investigation, after laying a trap and apprehending the accused, brought the issue before the court, which has ordered the framing of charges and dismissed applications challenging the validity of sanctions against the officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)