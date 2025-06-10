Left Menu

Delhi Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Bribery Case

Three police officers from Delhi, including a sub-inspector, have been charged with corruption for demanding and accepting bribes to save individuals from arrest. The Rouse Avenue Court framed charges based on evidence showing a criminal conspiracy among the accused, leading to a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:20 IST
Delhi Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Bribery Case
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has framed charges of corruption against three city police officers, including a sub-inspector from the crime branch. The officers, stationed at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, are alleged to have engaged in bribery to prevent arrests.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Shailender Malik, found substantial evidence suggesting a criminal conspiracy among Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kirori Mal, and Head Constable (HC) Sanjay Kumar. HC Sanjay Kumar specifically accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of his colleagues.

These events unfolded following a complaint by Rohit Kumar, alleging that the officers demanded bribes to avoid arresting his friends. The Central Bureau of Investigation, after laying a trap and apprehending the accused, brought the issue before the court, which has ordered the framing of charges and dismissed applications challenging the validity of sanctions against the officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025