Pantomath Group Unveils Bharat Bhoomi Fund

The Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd, aligned with the Pantomath Group, has introduced the Rs 2,000-crore Bharat Bhoomi Fund, as part of its Bharat Value Fund Series, aimed at revitalizing the real estate sector.

The fund is spearheaded by Rakesh Kumar, recognized for his extensive real estate transaction experience, and Bhavya Bagrecha, a pioneer in institutional real estate investments. Peter Sharp, former head of Walmart's Asia real estate operations, enhances the team with his 35 years of global expertise.

Bharat Bhoomi Fund aims to facilitate investments in sectors including data centers and renewable parks, aligning with India's infrastructure and sustainability goals. It focuses on high-growth cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, driven by a surge in investor demand for economic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)