Delhi Police Crackdown: Five Illegal Bangladeshis Held in Major Operation

In a major crackdown under a special drive aimed at tackling illegal immigration, the East District Police on Tuesday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the National Capital Region, according to the official release. The detainees, among whom were three minors, allegedly entered India via unauthorized riverine routes near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation took place in the Anand Vihar area of East Delhi where the accused had been residing while attempting to evade law enforcement detection. Their capture represents a pivotal step in the Delhi Police's ongoing efforts to maintain internal security and enforce immigration laws rigorously. The East District Police initiated an extensive verification drive as part of a focused effort to identify illegal immigrants swiftly. A special team led by Inspector Jitendra Malik and overseen by ACP/Operations Pawan Kumar was tasked with this mission.

Under the comprehensive supervision of senior officials, the team gathered intelligence through both human sources and technological means. Their relentless efforts culminated in the successful detention of five Bangladeshi nationals. Based on specific intelligence inputs, today's operation by the Special Staff of East District Police at Anand Vihar led to the apprehension of these individuals who were unable to present valid Indian citizenship documents. Furthermore, digital evidence pertaining to their Bangladeshi citizenship was found on their mobile devices.

Those detained include Shafiqul Islam, 39, from Sadar Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, along with his 34-year-old wife and three minors, all of whom were residing illegally in East District, Delhi, without proper documentation. Legal proceedings for their deportation in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, have been initiated as per legal protocol.

Reaffirming its dedication to law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration seriously, Delhi Police highlighted this operation as part of a broader enforcement drive launched on November 19, 2024, by East District Police to identify illegal immigrants. Since the drive's commencement, 25 Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported. Ongoing efforts continue to detect further illegal residents in the district. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)