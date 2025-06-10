Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Five Illegal Bangladeshis Held in Major Operation

In a significant enforcement operation, East District Police detained five Bangladeshi nationals for illegal residence in Delhi. The individuals, including minors, entered India through unauthorized routes. The move underscores police commitment to internal security and immigration law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:34 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Five Illegal Bangladeshis Held in Major Operation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown under a special drive aimed at tackling illegal immigration, the East District Police on Tuesday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the National Capital Region, according to the official release. The detainees, among whom were three minors, allegedly entered India via unauthorized riverine routes near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation took place in the Anand Vihar area of East Delhi where the accused had been residing while attempting to evade law enforcement detection. Their capture represents a pivotal step in the Delhi Police's ongoing efforts to maintain internal security and enforce immigration laws rigorously. The East District Police initiated an extensive verification drive as part of a focused effort to identify illegal immigrants swiftly. A special team led by Inspector Jitendra Malik and overseen by ACP/Operations Pawan Kumar was tasked with this mission.

Under the comprehensive supervision of senior officials, the team gathered intelligence through both human sources and technological means. Their relentless efforts culminated in the successful detention of five Bangladeshi nationals. Based on specific intelligence inputs, today's operation by the Special Staff of East District Police at Anand Vihar led to the apprehension of these individuals who were unable to present valid Indian citizenship documents. Furthermore, digital evidence pertaining to their Bangladeshi citizenship was found on their mobile devices.

Those detained include Shafiqul Islam, 39, from Sadar Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, along with his 34-year-old wife and three minors, all of whom were residing illegally in East District, Delhi, without proper documentation. Legal proceedings for their deportation in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, have been initiated as per legal protocol.

Reaffirming its dedication to law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration seriously, Delhi Police highlighted this operation as part of a broader enforcement drive launched on November 19, 2024, by East District Police to identify illegal immigrants. Since the drive's commencement, 25 Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported. Ongoing efforts continue to detect further illegal residents in the district. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025