Global Young Academics Conference Sparks Educational Innovation at IIT Hyderabad

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended a global conference at IIT Hyderabad, highlighting the participation of over 200 young scientists from 60 countries. This event underscores India’s emerging role as a knowledge hub and fostering scientific ecosystems. Pradhan also celebrated the achievements of Navodaya Vidyalayas under the National Education Policy 2020.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:45 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the International Conference of Young Scientists at IIT Hyderabad, bringing together diverse young academicians across various scientific fields. Pradhan praised the involvement of over 200 delegates from 60 countries, emphasizing the event's role in advancing global scientific cooperation and highlighting India's position as an educational leader.

During the conference's inauguration, Pradhan articulated the significance of such gatherings in nurturing a burgeoning scientific ecosystem within India. He expressed optimism about India's growing influence as a knowledge hub and recognized the event as a platform for sharing insights on emerging scientific trends and global responsibilities.

Apart from the conference, Pradhan, alongside Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, inaugurated new facilities at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2. Celebrating advancements in the National Education Policy 2020, Pradhan lauded Navodaya Vidyalayas' performance, noting the success of over 1100 students in IIT admissions, highlighting educational progress for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

