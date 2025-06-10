Left Menu

Sudan on the Brink: Famine Threat Looms Amid Funding Shortfalls

Several areas south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, are at risk of famine according to the World Food Programme (WFP). Conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and restricted aid access, resulting in a critical food aid funding shortfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:31 IST
Sudan on the Brink: Famine Threat Looms Amid Funding Shortfalls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that several regions south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, are teetering on the edge of famine. The agency highlighted that the urgent needs on the ground far surpass available resources, exacerbated by a significant shortfall in food aid funding for the war-torn Sudanese regions.

Laurent Bukera, WFP's Country Director in Sudan, conveyed the severity of the situation to reporters, confirming the dire levels of hunger and desperation. The agency has managed to provide aid to one million people in seven localities in Khartoum after regaining access to the capital.

Ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has forced millions to flee, fracturing the country into zones of control. The army seized Khartoum from the RSF in March after two tumultuous years. Yet, challenges persist as the WFP faces a $500 million funding gap, leading to reduced food rations for a population in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025