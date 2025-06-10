Sudan on the Brink: Famine Threat Looms Amid Funding Shortfalls

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that several regions south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, are teetering on the edge of famine. The agency highlighted that the urgent needs on the ground far surpass available resources, exacerbated by a significant shortfall in food aid funding for the war-torn Sudanese regions.

Laurent Bukera, WFP's Country Director in Sudan, conveyed the severity of the situation to reporters, confirming the dire levels of hunger and desperation. The agency has managed to provide aid to one million people in seven localities in Khartoum after regaining access to the capital.

Ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has forced millions to flee, fracturing the country into zones of control. The army seized Khartoum from the RSF in March after two tumultuous years. Yet, challenges persist as the WFP faces a $500 million funding gap, leading to reduced food rations for a population in dire need.

