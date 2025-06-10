NGT Demands Urgent Action on Kanpur Water Crisis Amid Chromium Contamination

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a stark warning over the acute water crisis impacting Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur, highlighting inadequate government response to chromium-infested water, which is inflicting severe hardships on residents.

Despite directives over a month old, the tribunal, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr A. Senthil Vel, criticized the lack of discernible progress made by authorities, condemning the ongoing neglect and failure to grasp the issue's seriousness.

In response, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has been tasked with ensuring immediate improvements, including an adequate supply of clean drinking water and medical assistance for affected individuals. Meanwhile, the tribunal decried the insufficient water provision for communities like Afeem Kothi's railway colony, pushing for both immediate and long-term solutions.

The NGT also reaffirmed the necessity to curtail the proliferation of hazardous chromium waste, urging strict liability for factories failing to manage their toxic chemicals responsibly. The tribunal set a hearing date for July 1, 2025, allowing the Amicus Curiae to expedite proceedings if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)