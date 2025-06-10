Left Menu

Russia's Grain Boom: Harvest Set to Exceed Previous Records

Russia's grain harvest is projected to reach 135 million metric tons in 2025, surpassing last year's 130 million tons despite past weather disruptions. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reports planting success and anticipates favorable yields, including contributions from Russia-controlled regions of Ukraine.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is poised to achieve a significant increase in its grain harvest, projected to reach 135 million metric tons by 2025. This marks an improvement over last year's 130 million tons, as affirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev in a recent statement to Interfax news agency.

The world's largest wheat exporter, Russia experienced setbacks due to adverse weather conditions last year, with spring frosts and drought impacting the harvest. While this year has seen milder weather, analysts have cautioned about the potential risk of drought as the year progresses. Patrushev maintains optimism with current estimates suggesting a minimum harvest of 135 million tons.

The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out that 93% of winter grains and a similar percentage of spring grains have been successfully sown across millions of hectares. With harvesting already underway in Crimea and imminent in grain-abundant regions like Krasnodar and Stavropol, the outlook for crop yields remains positive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

