Congress Calls for Re-evaluation of Karnataka Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions

Amid ongoing political maneuvers, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar engaged in discussions with the Congress top brass in New Delhi. Congress MP KC Venugopal revealed that topics such as the contentious caste census and the harrowing Bengaluru stampede were under scrutiny.

Speaking to the press, Venugopal commented on the ambivalence surrounding caste census data, advising Karnataka's government to opt for a re-enumeration. This updated census will be a highlight of the June 12 special cabinet meeting, as the party grapples with varied public sentiments.

The recent Bengaluru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring over 50, was at the forefront, with CM Siddaramaiah briefing leaders on governmental responses. Concerns over inadequate Central policy towards Karnataka were also aired, stressing the region's marginalization.

