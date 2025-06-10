Left Menu

Congress Calls for Re-evaluation of Karnataka Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions

After meeting with Congress leadership, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were advised to re-evaluate the state's caste census amid public concerns. Discussions also included the Bengaluru stampede and dissatisfaction with Central support. A special cabinet meeting on the census is slated for June 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:12 IST
Congress Calls for Re-evaluation of Karnataka Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing political maneuvers, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar engaged in discussions with the Congress top brass in New Delhi. Congress MP KC Venugopal revealed that topics such as the contentious caste census and the harrowing Bengaluru stampede were under scrutiny.

Speaking to the press, Venugopal commented on the ambivalence surrounding caste census data, advising Karnataka's government to opt for a re-enumeration. This updated census will be a highlight of the June 12 special cabinet meeting, as the party grapples with varied public sentiments.

The recent Bengaluru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring over 50, was at the forefront, with CM Siddaramaiah briefing leaders on governmental responses. Concerns over inadequate Central policy towards Karnataka were also aired, stressing the region's marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025