Intrigue Unfolds: Murder Case Takes an Unexpected Turn

In a significant development, the Shillong Police, in collaboration with the Indore Crime Branch, executed a search at the residence of Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

According to ACP Poonamchand Yadav, critical evidence such as the clothes Chauhan wore on the day of the murder was recovered, and the accused confessed to the crime. The search continues for Chauhan's mobile phone.

Another suspect, Anand Kurmi, had been living in Indore for several years. His landlord expressed disbelief at his involvement. Meanwhile, the four arrested individuals are set for transit to Shillong, as per Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya. Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife accused of hiring contract killers, is in custody for further investigation.