Left Menu

Intrigue Unfolds: Murder Case Takes an Unexpected Turn

Shillong and Indore Police collaborate to investigate the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Four accused, including Vishal Chauhan, are arrested and face transit to Shillong. The murder allegedly orchestrated by Raghuvanshi's wife during their honeymoon. Sonam Raghuvanshi, found in Uttar Pradesh, undergoes police questioning in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:28 IST
Intrigue Unfolds: Murder Case Takes an Unexpected Turn
Visual from Vishal Singh Chauhan's residence in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Shillong Police, in collaboration with the Indore Crime Branch, executed a search at the residence of Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

According to ACP Poonamchand Yadav, critical evidence such as the clothes Chauhan wore on the day of the murder was recovered, and the accused confessed to the crime. The search continues for Chauhan's mobile phone.

Another suspect, Anand Kurmi, had been living in Indore for several years. His landlord expressed disbelief at his involvement. Meanwhile, the four arrested individuals are set for transit to Shillong, as per Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya. Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife accused of hiring contract killers, is in custody for further investigation.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025