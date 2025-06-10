Left Menu

AICTE's Call to Action: Embracing Yoga for Global Wellness at Yoga Sangam 2025

The AICTE webinar urged institutions to join the Yoga Sangam 2025, fostering participation in the yoga movement. AICTE Chairman highlighted its significance for holistic health amid global issues, urging educational bodies to promote yoga for overall development. Institutions can register on the official portal to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:48 IST
AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam addressed a special ' Yoga Sangam' webinar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently hosted a national webinar designed to boost engagement among institutions, faculty, and students in anticipation of the Yoga Sangam 2025 event scheduled for June 21, aligning with International Day of Yoga.

According to AICTE's statement, the primary objective of the webinar was to galvanize participation from educational bodies nationwide in this celebration of yoga. AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam underscored yoga's transformative power and its growing global relevance.

Prof Sitharam described yoga as a pivotal contribution from India to the world, stressing that it has evolved from a personal practice to a global movement for health and common humanity values. This year's IDY theme highlights the link between human wellness and planetary health, especially relevant in today's context.

The Chairman encouraged all AICTE-approved institutions to sign up on the Yoga Sangam portal for broad participation, viewing yoga as integral to personal and social development. Prof Sitharam affirmed AICTE's commitment to integrating wellness in education.

The webinar served as a rallying point for educational stakeholders to promote yoga. Prof Sitharam called for broad participation in Yoga Sangam 2025 to promote collective health and unity.

The event anticipates record engagement from technical institutions, marking a significant celebration of India's heritage in the modern educational sphere. Interested participants can register via the Yoga Sangam portal, accessing resources for local campus celebrations. (ANI)

