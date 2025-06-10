New MoU to Combat Road Dust Pollution in NCR
In a bold initiative to tackle road dust pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has entered into a significant agreement with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi.
The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate the establishment of a Project Monitoring Cell (PMC) at CAQM, which will oversee phased implementation of a comprehensive urban road redevelopment framework. This initiative targets urban and industrialized cities like Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, among others, to improve air quality.
Leveraging the engineering prowess of CSIR-CRRI and the sustainable planning expertise of SPA, the collaboration focuses on cross-section design, mitigation of road dust through greening, and modern technologies for road construction. This strategic approach underscores transformative, science-driven solutions to enhance air quality in the NCR.
