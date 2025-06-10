Left Menu

New MoU to Combat Road Dust Pollution in NCR

The CAQM has partnered with CSIR-CRRI and SPA to implement a framework for reducing road dust in NCR. The agreement includes setting up a Project Monitoring Cell for sustainable road redevelopment in key urban areas, leveraging expertise in engineering and urban planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:46 IST
CAQM signs MoU to reduce dust pollution via urban road redevelopment (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold initiative to tackle road dust pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has entered into a significant agreement with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi.

The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate the establishment of a Project Monitoring Cell (PMC) at CAQM, which will oversee phased implementation of a comprehensive urban road redevelopment framework. This initiative targets urban and industrialized cities like Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, among others, to improve air quality.

Leveraging the engineering prowess of CSIR-CRRI and the sustainable planning expertise of SPA, the collaboration focuses on cross-section design, mitigation of road dust through greening, and modern technologies for road construction. This strategic approach underscores transformative, science-driven solutions to enhance air quality in the NCR.

