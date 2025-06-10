Left Menu

Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' Returns with a Vow for 100% Enrollment

The 23rd edition of Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' aims for universal enrollment and enhanced girls' education. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the event targets enrolling 25.75 lakh students across various grades, with new initiatives for girls' education and performance evaluation over examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:26 IST
Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' Returns with a Vow for 100% Enrollment
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 23rd edition of Gujarat's signature education initiative, 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav,' is set to launch from June 26 to 28, 2025, with a focus on achieving 100% enrollment of children in schools and promoting girls' education. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hosted a strategic meeting in Gandhinagar involving ministers, dignitaries, and nearly 400 senior officials to prepare for the three-day statewide event.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspirational leadership, recalling the 22-year evolution of the Praveshotsav. The initiative, first started by Modi when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2002, aims to energize Gujarat's educational landscape. For its 23rd run, the event has been themed as a societal celebration, occurring in government and grant-in-aid schools statewide. The Education Department aims to enroll 25.75 lakh students, including 8.75 lakh in early childhood programs and higher numbers across secondary school grades, emphasizing government school enrollments.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor highlighted the focus on transitioning students between critical grades and introduced an AI-based system for identifying potential dropouts. Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi underscored a cross-departmental collaboration turning the Praveshotsav into a 'mission mode' festival with public participation. An emphasis was placed on receiving community feedback via social audits, aiming to enhance primary education's societal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025