Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' Returns with a Vow for 100% Enrollment

The 23rd edition of Gujarat's signature education initiative, 'Shala Praveshotsav Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav,' is set to launch from June 26 to 28, 2025, with a focus on achieving 100% enrollment of children in schools and promoting girls' education. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hosted a strategic meeting in Gandhinagar involving ministers, dignitaries, and nearly 400 senior officials to prepare for the three-day statewide event.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspirational leadership, recalling the 22-year evolution of the Praveshotsav. The initiative, first started by Modi when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2002, aims to energize Gujarat's educational landscape. For its 23rd run, the event has been themed as a societal celebration, occurring in government and grant-in-aid schools statewide. The Education Department aims to enroll 25.75 lakh students, including 8.75 lakh in early childhood programs and higher numbers across secondary school grades, emphasizing government school enrollments.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor highlighted the focus on transitioning students between critical grades and introduced an AI-based system for identifying potential dropouts. Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi underscored a cross-departmental collaboration turning the Praveshotsav into a 'mission mode' festival with public participation. An emphasis was placed on receiving community feedback via social audits, aiming to enhance primary education's societal support.

