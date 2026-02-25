UK's Ofgem Announces Energy Price Reduction
The UK energy regulator Ofgem will reduce energy prices by £117 or 7% from April to June for typical households using electricity and gas and paying by direct debit. Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents an 11% or £208 decrease, with an annual cost of £1,641.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:11 IST
The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, has announced a significant forthcoming decrease in energy prices for households using electricity and gas. From April 1 to June 30, bills will drop by £117, equating to a 7% reduction for those paying by direct debit.
This price change results in an annual household energy cost of £1,641. Compared to the projected rates for the same period in 2025, this adjustment reflects a notable decrease of 11%, or £208, highlighting a positive shift for UK consumers.
Such measures are being appreciated by advocates who strive for more affordable living costs amidst pressing economic conditions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ofgem
- energy
- price reduction
- UK
- household
- gas
- electricity
- direct debit
- cost savings
- regulator
ALSO READ
Ukraine says electricity imports continue despite Slovakia stopping emergency supplies
Challenges Hamper Tripura's Indradhanush Gas Grid Project
Nearly 5.5 cr smart electricity metres installed across country under RDSS: Shripad Yesso Naik
Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao agree to rematch in September at The Sphere in Las Vegas
India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise