UK's Ofgem Announces Energy Price Reduction

The UK energy regulator Ofgem will reduce energy prices by £117 or 7% from April to June for typical households using electricity and gas and paying by direct debit. Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents an 11% or £208 decrease, with an annual cost of £1,641.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, has announced a significant forthcoming decrease in energy prices for households using electricity and gas. From April 1 to June 30, bills will drop by £117, equating to a 7% reduction for those paying by direct debit.

This price change results in an annual household energy cost of £1,641. Compared to the projected rates for the same period in 2025, this adjustment reflects a notable decrease of 11%, or £208, highlighting a positive shift for UK consumers.

Such measures are being appreciated by advocates who strive for more affordable living costs amidst pressing economic conditions.

