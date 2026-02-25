UK's Ofgem Announces Energy Price Reduction

The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, has announced a significant forthcoming decrease in energy prices for households using electricity and gas. From April 1 to June 30, bills will drop by £117, equating to a 7% reduction for those paying by direct debit.

This price change results in an annual household energy cost of £1,641. Compared to the projected rates for the same period in 2025, this adjustment reflects a notable decrease of 11%, or £208, highlighting a positive shift for UK consumers.

Such measures are being appreciated by advocates who strive for more affordable living costs amidst pressing economic conditions.