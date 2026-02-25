Left Menu

Political Tussles in Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's New Party and Dhinakaran's Critique

In a dramatic political move, V K Sasikala announced the launch of her new Dravidian party on J Jayalalithaa's birthday, creating ripples in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Meanwhile, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran critiqued the move, likening it to 'instant sambar and idli,' emphasizing continuous support for Amma's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:09 IST
In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, V K Sasikala marked a return to politics by announcing the creation of a new Dravidian party on the occasion of J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. This move has sent shockwaves through the political fabric of the state as more contenders step into the fray.

Meanwhile, AMMK's T T V Dhinakaran has openly criticized Sasikala's endeavor, likening the formation of new parties to the quick preparation of 'instant sambar and idli.' Despite these new political dynamics, Dhinakaran remains steadfast that true followers of Jayalalithaa are allied in their quest to establish Amma's governance once again.

This political realignment unfolds amidst tensions within AIADMK, as past leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam continue to face scrutiny. With Sasikala's return, the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections promise to be a heated four-cornered contest bringing fresh challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

