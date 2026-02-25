Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Controversial Abetment Case

The Delhi High Court has clarified that simply ending a relationship may not qualify as instigation for abetment of suicide under criminal law.

Justice Manoj Jain made this statement while examining a bail plea in a case where a man was accused of abetting his ex-partner's suicide. The woman took her life five days after discovering his marriage to another woman.

The court granted bail, emphasizing that only a trial could determine if her actions were due to provocation or other factors. Notably, there was no dying declaration, and the parties were together for eight years with no prior complaints.