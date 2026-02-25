Stalin Criticizes PM Modi's Election Season Visits to Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of visiting the state solely during election times to garner voter support. In a recent address, Stalin reconfirmed his commitment to the trust placed in him by the electorate and pledged to work for the benefit of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Stalin contended that PM Modi's repeated trips to Tamil Nadu would only bolster the public's resolve against the NDA alliance. He highlighted that frequent visits serve as a reminder of the alleged neglect towards state demands, including important infrastructure projects like the metro rail, which were approved for Gujarat while Tamil Nadu's requests were overlooked.

The Chief Minister accused the central government of undermining Tamil Nadu's prospects, asserting that the BJP showed no interest in bolstering developed states. He used the Kanyakumari district as an exemplar of communal harmony under his administration. Furthermore, Stalin criticized incidents in other states where minorities reportedly faced insecurity, reinforcing his commitment to maintaining religious unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)