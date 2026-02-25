Stalin Criticizes PM Modi's Election Season Visits to Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to the state during elections, claiming it strengthens opposition resolve. He accuses the BJP and NDA of neglecting Tamil Nadu's development. Stalin emphasizes unity and announces new schemes for tourism and infrastructure in Kanyakumari.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of visiting the state solely during election times to garner voter support. In a recent address, Stalin reconfirmed his commitment to the trust placed in him by the electorate and pledged to work for the benefit of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.
Stalin contended that PM Modi's repeated trips to Tamil Nadu would only bolster the public's resolve against the NDA alliance. He highlighted that frequent visits serve as a reminder of the alleged neglect towards state demands, including important infrastructure projects like the metro rail, which were approved for Gujarat while Tamil Nadu's requests were overlooked.
The Chief Minister accused the central government of undermining Tamil Nadu's prospects, asserting that the BJP showed no interest in bolstering developed states. He used the Kanyakumari district as an exemplar of communal harmony under his administration. Furthermore, Stalin criticized incidents in other states where minorities reportedly faced insecurity, reinforcing his commitment to maintaining religious unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- DMK
- NDA
- development
- unity
- Kanyakumari
- BJP
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA
Nehru Statue Vandalised in Assam: A Prelude to Political Tensions?
Sundance Film Festival Finds New Home in Boulder, Colorado
Anti-Corruption Drive: Rajasthan Patwari Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Land Scandal Sparks Legal Battle: Bhumre vs. Danve