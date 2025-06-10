Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Eyes Kailash Mansarovar Route Via Shipki La to Boost Border Tourism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the launch of border tourism from Shipki La, aiming to reopen the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route. The initiative promises eco-tourism development, economic upliftment, and strategic significance by enhancing infrastructure and exploring trade revival in the tribal Kinnaur region.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches border tourism activities at Shipki-La (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to boost tourism and economic opportunities, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the initiation of border tourism activities from Shipki La, located in the tribal-dominated Kinnaur district along the Indo-Tibet-China border. Emphasizing the state's future plans, Sukhu revealed efforts to open the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through this border point, bringing Mount Kailash within accessible reach.

Speaking at a gathering in Namgya village near the high-altitude Shipki Pass, Sukhu stated that discussions with the Central Government and coordination with Chinese authorities are vital, but if approved, this could be the shortest and most accessible route for the Yatra from Indian territory. The Chief Minister also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's visit to Shipki Pass nearly six decades ago, highlighting its historical significance.

The reopening of Shipki La promises to bolster eco-tourism and create new livelihood opportunities in the high-altitude tribal belt, a region historically significant for Indo-Tibet trade. Local leaders and residents welcomed the decision, highlighting the potential economic benefits from increased tourism and calling for infrastructure improvements to fully capitalize on this opportunity.

