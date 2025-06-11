Left Menu

Guyana's Oil Boom: The Rise of 'Golden Arrowhead' Crude

Guyana's fourth oil production facility, 'One Guyana,' is poised to export its first crude cargo, 'Golden Arrowhead,' by early September. The consortium led by Exxon, Hess, and CNOOC will boost output capacity to over 900,000 bpd. Guyana's oil exports have surged, positioning it as a major Latin American exporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:36 IST
Guyana's Oil Boom: The Rise of 'Golden Arrowhead' Crude
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first crude cargo from Guyana's new oil production facility is set to be exported by early September, according to the government. This facility, operated by a consortium of Exxon Mobil, Hess, and China's CNOOC, marks a significant expansion in Guyana's oil capabilities.

The floating facility, named One Guyana and developed by SBM Offshore, is preparing to launch new crude production, which will increase output to over 900,000 barrels per day. The cargo, of a new grade called 'Golden Arrowhead,' will comprise 1 million barrels from offshore fields Yellowtail and Redtail.

Despite its nascent oil industry, Guyana has quickly become a major exporter in Latin America, bolstering exports 54% last year amid high demand. As capacity grows, Guyana's status as a key player in the oil sector is solidifying, with expectations to reach 1.7 million bpd by 2030.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025