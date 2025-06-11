Markets Wary Amid U.S.-China Trade Progress

Global markets demonstrated measured optimism on Wednesday amid fresh signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, though uncertainties persisted regarding the duration and specifics of any agreements reached.

In London, negotiators announced a tentative trade framework, sparking mixed reactions from investors who remain wary of repeating past disappointments from trade discussions. Concurrently, bond markets braced for U.S. inflation data reflecting potential tariff impacts, alongside an impending Treasury auction.

Despite cautious investor sentiment, notable indices like MSCI's Asia-Pacific index and Japan's Nikkei posted modest gains, reflecting restrained confidence. Meanwhile, commodity markets experienced fluctuations, with gold slightly rising and oil prices retreating ahead of U.S. inventory reports.

