Dollar Dips: How Trump's Policies Are Shaping Global Markets

The global markets are reacting to a decline in dollar value, influenced by Donald Trump's policies. This has led to a significant depreciation in the currency, with ramifications seen in other currencies and commodities like the euro, Swiss franc, and gold. Investors are moving to hedge against these fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:02 IST
The international financial landscape is experiencing notable shifts as the dollar sees a decline, largely influenced by former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Recent market activities have seen a wave of dollar selling, ignited by comments and expectations surrounding U.S. economic strategies.

The euro soared, surpassing $1.20 for the first time in over four years, while the Swiss franc hit a decade-high against the dollar. This has cast a spotlight on the growing risk of dollar exposure, prompting investors to take defensive measures.

Efforts to hedge against the fluctuating dollar have become prevalent, with significant global pension funds adjusting their investment strategies. Meanwhile, the effects on commodities are apparent, with gold reaching new peaks and currencies like the Australian dollar seeing uplift amid potential interest rate hikes.

