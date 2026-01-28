Left Menu

Dollar Drama: Global Markets React to Trump's Economic Stance

The dollar nears multi-year lows amid aggressive selling, influenced by President Trump's indifferent stance on its decline. Global markets react with mixed results as currencies, gold, and commodities see significant movements, while Wall Street reaches record highs. The yen and the global financial landscape remain volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 06:02 IST
The dollar stumbled to multi-year lows on Wednesday following aggressive market moves spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's indifference to its decline. As Wall Street celebrated new record highs, the euro surged beyond $1.20, and the Australian dollar reached a milestone three-year high at over 70 cents.

Despite currency fluctuations, Trump's comments suggested no concern, further stirring market trends. 'Dollar's doing great,' he asserted in response to questions about its drop. The remark follows the dollar's largest three-day fall since last April's tariff controversies, with traders eyeing potential U.S. support for a stronger yen.

Investors remain on edge as effects ripple through various sectors. Gold hit a record $5,188.95 an ounce, U.S. crude surpassed its 200-day moving average, and Bitcoin stayed below $90,000. Treasury yields saw minor changes, while health insurers took a hit over proposed payout adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

