Odisha Prepares for the Grand Rath Yatra: Awe-Inspiring Rituals and Chariot Construction Underway

Odisha's preparations for the Rath Yatra are in full swing as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participates in vital Pahandi rituals. The chariot construction began on Akshay Tritiya. The gathering festival is set for June 27, celebrating the divine journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings through Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:09 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends key rituals ahead of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was at the forefront of the Pahandi rituals and Snana Utsav of Lord Jagannath in Puri, signifying his involvement in essential religious ceremonies leading up to the annual Rath Yatra festival. The Pahandi rituals, integral to the Rath Yatra, feature the ceremonial procession of the deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra—from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple to their chariots, amid traditional chants, gongs, and conches.

In parallel, the construction of Lord Jagannath's chariot for the Rath Yatra has commenced in Puri, Odisha. Initiated on the auspicious Akshay Tritiya, April 30, this marks the beginning of extensive preparations for the esteemed festival. Known as the 'Festival of Chariots,' the Rath Yatra is a notable event in the Hindu calendar, drawing millions from around the globe as the deities are majestically paraded through Puri.

The chariot construction is a detailed process, engaging skilled artisans and craftsmen to meticulously develop the intricate designs and structures, using traditional techniques and materials. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 27, celebrated according to the Hindu calendar on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashadh.

With chariot construction in progress, overall preparations for the festival are proceeding vigorously. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is diligently organizing to ensure smooth proceedings for the grand event. Devotees eagerly await the Rath Yatra, celebrating the divine journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, reflecting Odisha's rich cultural heritage and expected to attract vast crowds to Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

