Remembering Rajesh Pilot: A Legacy of Courage and Service

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot marked his father's 25th death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on social media, paying homage to Rajesh Pilot's enduring legacy.

Sachin praised his father's commitment to public service, honesty, and dedication to uplifting diverse societal sections. His father's work in empowering farmers and young people left an indelible mark on the nation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Rajesh Pilot's significant role in Indian politics and his lasting influence. Born in a small UP village, Rajesh Pilot rose to prominence, becoming a key figure in shaping national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)